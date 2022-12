After Deepika Padukone's saffron-coloured bikini courted controversy in the Pathaan song Besharam Rang, Operation Damage Control has reportedly begun.

Well-informed sources tell Subhash K Jha that it will now be digitally re-coloured to pacify those who have stoked a controversy over the attire.

"It was never intentional. How could it be? This is Shah Rukh's comeback film and the last thing they'd want is to offend anyone," a close friend of Khan tells Jha.