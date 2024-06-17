10 Ways To Ace The Denim Look

The best part about denims is that it will never go out of style.
And there are so many different ways to wear it.
Namrata Thakker gives you cues from these star celebs to ace the denim look.
Denim on denim is never easy to carry off but Raashii Khanna makes it effortlessly chic by pairing a denim skirt with thigh-high slit along with a sleeveless denim jacket top.
Samantha takes the denim look to a whole new level by opting for a denim bralette top teamed with sheer beige pants.
Keep your look casual yet vogue by wearing loose-fitted denims with a fitted halter neck top like Diana Penty.
If you're going on a coffee date, take a cue from Pooja Hegde.
Wear a floral top with a dark denim skirt and finish off your look with a cool pair of sunglasses.
How about turning heads by donning a short denim dress with a plunging neckline?
We love Sharvari's denim avatar.
Comedian-turned-actress Kusha Kapila gives us major fashion goals in her steal-worthy denim dress by Designer Dhruv Kapoor.
It's classy, it's sassy and definitely a wardrobe must-have!
Three different denim looks in one frame!
So who wears it best: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jaideep Ahlawat or Sonali Bendre?
Shanaya Kapoor's denim look is basic but sometimes, even a simple look can make a big difference.
Urvashi Rautela gives her 'white-shirt-denim-jeans' look an edgy twist by wearing denim boots.
Who would have thought a pair of floral denim pants could look so stylish?
Brownie points to Mona Singh for owning it like a diva.