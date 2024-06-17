10 Ways To Ace The Denim Look

The best part about denims is that it will never go out of style.

And there are so many different ways to wear it.

Namrata Thakker gives you cues from these star celebs to ace the denim look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raashii Khanna/Instagram

Denim on denim is never easy to carry off but Raashii Khanna makes it effortlessly chic by pairing a denim skirt with thigh-high slit along with a sleeveless denim jacket top.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha/Instagram

Samantha takes the denim look to a whole new level by opting for a denim bralette top teamed with sheer beige pants.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Keep your look casual yet vogue by wearing loose-fitted denims with a fitted halter neck top like Diana Penty.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

If you're going on a coffee date, take a cue from Pooja Hegde.

Wear a floral top with a dark denim skirt and finish off your look with a cool pair of sunglasses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

How about turning heads by donning a short denim dress with a plunging neckline?

We love Sharvari's denim avatar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Comedian-turned-actress Kusha Kapila gives us major fashion goals in her steal-worthy denim dress by Designer Dhruv Kapoor.

It's classy, it's sassy and definitely a wardrobe must-have!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Three different denim looks in one frame!

So who wears it best: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jaideep Ahlawat or Sonali Bendre?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor's denim look is basic but sometimes, even a simple look can make a big difference.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela gives her 'white-shirt-denim-jeans' look an edgy twist by wearing denim boots.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mona Singh/Instagram

Who would have thought a pair of floral denim pants could look so stylish?

Brownie points to Mona Singh for owning it like a diva.