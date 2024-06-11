News
Rediff.com  » Movies » What Shoes Not To Wear In The Rain

What Shoes Not To Wear In The Rain

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 11, 2024 16:29 IST
Monsoon is coming! Time to slip into those colourful clogs, cutesy silicone bellies or rubber gumboots.

But *remember* as romantic and refreshing rains are, it's that season of the year when functionality precedes fashion.

Now that you already know the do's, here are all the don'ts of monsoon footwear.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Canvas shoes are a bad, Bad, BAD idea! Unless you want to feel like a soggy fish all day long.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Dreamy Chandni saris are all good but pastels are a strict no-no if you don't want any stains on your beloved kicks while it rains cats and dogs outside.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

The whiter, the worser. Rein in your inner Jeetendra in the monsoon.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Prancing around in pretty juttis in the season of muddy puddles is a sure shot way of destroying all that intricate handwork and embroidery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

It's not for ethical reasons alone, save those leather shoes for winter, stick to waterproof stuff until then.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Those boots (that burned a large hole in your pocket) were made for walking, yes. Just not in torrential rain unless made from rubber.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

It's just not wise to tip toe in fancy designer heels, especially the ones that come with steep price tags and little chance of survival.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Not all that glitters is gold in the rain. Say no to metallic shoes. One downpour and they'll lose their sheen before you know it.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
