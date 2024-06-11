What Shoes Not To Wear In The Rain

Monsoon is coming! Time to slip into those colourful clogs, cutesy silicone bellies or rubber gumboots.
But *remember* as romantic and refreshing rains are, it's that season of the year when functionality precedes fashion.
Now that you already know the do's, here are all the don'ts of monsoon footwear.
Canvas shoes are a bad, Bad, BAD idea! Unless you want to feel like a soggy fish all day long.
Dreamy Chandni saris are all good but pastels are a strict no-no if you don't want any stains on your beloved kicks while it rains cats and dogs outside.
The whiter, the worser. Rein in your inner Jeetendra in the monsoon.
Prancing around in pretty juttis in the season of muddy puddles is a sure shot way of destroying all that intricate handwork and embroidery.
It's not for ethical reasons alone, save those leather shoes for winter, stick to waterproof stuff until then.
Those boots (that burned a large hole in your pocket) were made for walking, yes. Just not in torrential rain unless made from rubber.
It's just not wise to tip toe in fancy designer heels, especially the ones that come with steep price tags and little chance of survival.
Not all that glitters is gold in the rain. Say no to metallic shoes. One downpour and they'll lose their sheen before you know it.