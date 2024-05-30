Like Janhvi's Cricket-Inspired Fashion?

Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her film Mr And Mrs Mahi and makes sure to match her fashion to the cricket-themed plot.
From wearing cricket-inspired custom jewellery to outfits with a sporty twist, she's winning over the fashion police and turning heads one outfit at a time.
Namrata Thakker flips through Janhvi's fashion pages.
Janhvi kick-starts the Mr And Mrs Mahi promotions with a bang wearing a red hot vegan leather cutout dress designed by Surya Sarkar.
Keeping her makeup dewy and subtle, she looks wow in her ultra glam avatar.
Having fun with fashion is liberating and Janhvi knows it well.
We love her jersey style crop-top paired with a black and white striped skirt. It’s fresh, playful and so chic.
Drop-dead gorgeous!
That's all we can say about the 27-year-old actress in her shimmery silver body-con dress designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Also, props to the designers for including the intricate sequin design in blue which takes the outfit a notch up.
Who would have thought an embellished razor back t-shirt top worn as a blouse could look this pretty?
For the trailer launch, Janhvi donned a beautiful red-and-blue shaded sari by Manish Malhotra and looked sinfully gorgeous teaming it with a sporty blouse.
Here's Janhvi in a blush pink Anarkali dress, which is a perfect summer outfit for every occasion.
Her cricket-inspired jhumkis goes perfectly with her ensemble.
Janhvi in a white floral tulle sari is what summer dreams are made of!
She's classy, she's elegant and a vision in this exquisite Manish Malhotra creation.
Brownie points to Janhvi for pairing the sari with a silver ball purse and giving it just the right amount of cricket touch.
Another sari look done right in a shimmery Manish Malhotra creation.
Janhvi rounds off her look with a custom made t-shirt blouse featuring trophy buttons which is cute and creative.
Janhvi wears a cricket-themed sari, with cricket balls on the border.
If there's such a thing as fashion meets poetry, then it's Janhvi in this sublime white and purple floral lehenga-choli set.
Keeping her makeup and hairdo simple, Janhvi wore a cricket-themed choker neckpiece which added a lil zing to her overall appearance.
Janhvi in her Punjabi Girl Era is something we never thought would be so pleasing to the eyes.
From her colourful Patiala salwar-kameez set to her beautiful makeup, desi hairdo with Parandi and minimal accessories, there's nothing we don't like about this Punjabi kudi look from head-to-toe.