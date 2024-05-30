News
Like Janhvi's Cricket-Inspired Fashion?

Like Janhvi's Cricket-Inspired Fashion?

By NAMRATA THAKKER
May 30, 2024 10:51 IST
Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her film Mr And Mrs Mahi and makes sure to match her fashion to the cricket-themed plot.

From wearing cricket-inspired custom jewellery to outfits with a sporty twist, she's winning over the fashion police and turning heads one outfit at a time.

Namrata Thakker flips through Janhvi's fashion pages.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi kick-starts the Mr And Mrs Mahi promotions with a bang wearing a red hot vegan leather cutout dress designed by Surya Sarkar.

Keeping her makeup dewy and subtle, she looks wow in her ultra glam avatar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Having fun with fashion is liberating and Janhvi knows it well.

We love her jersey style crop-top paired with a black and white striped skirt. It’s fresh, playful and so chic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Drop-dead gorgeous!

That's all we can say about the 27-year-old actress in her shimmery silver body-con dress designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Also, props to the designers for including the intricate sequin design in blue which takes the outfit a notch up.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Who would have thought an embellished razor back t-shirt top worn as a blouse could look this pretty?

For the trailer launch, Janhvi donned a beautiful red-and-blue shaded sari by Manish Malhotra and looked sinfully gorgeous teaming it with a sporty blouse.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Here's Janhvi in a blush pink Anarkali dress, which is a perfect summer outfit for every occasion.

Her cricket-inspired jhumkis goes perfectly with her ensemble.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Janhvi in a white floral tulle sari is what summer dreams are made of!

She's classy, she's elegant and a vision in this exquisite Manish Malhotra creation.

Brownie points to Janhvi for pairing the sari with a silver ball purse and giving it just the right amount of cricket touch.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Another sari look done right in a shimmery Manish Malhotra creation.

Janhvi rounds off her look with a custom made t-shirt blouse featuring trophy buttons which is cute and creative.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi wears a cricket-themed sari, with cricket balls on the border. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

If there's such a thing as fashion meets poetry, then it's Janhvi in this sublime white and purple floral lehenga-choli set.

Keeping her makeup and hairdo simple, Janhvi wore a cricket-themed choker neckpiece which added a lil zing to her overall appearance.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi in her Punjabi Girl Era is something we never thought would be so pleasing to the eyes.

From her colourful Patiala salwar-kameez set to her beautiful makeup, desi hairdo with Parandi and minimal accessories, there's nothing we don't like about this Punjabi kudi look from head-to-toe.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
