Tara Just Made Summer Hotter

Sonal enjoys ice tea... Kriti cools in the pool... Raai Laxmi is 'perfectly imperfect'...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

Tara Sutaria raises Mumbai's summer temperatures even more with this super hot pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan enjoys some ice tea in this hot weather.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda shares a throwback pic and calls herself a 'Jal-pari'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi is 'perfectly imperfect.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranutan/Instagram

Pranutan shares a B&W pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra picks white for her photoshoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

'When u are trying to get ur best angles at selfies & then u get photobombed,' says Urvashi Dholakia.