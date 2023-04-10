Why Is Bollywood In #Throwback Mode?

Bollywood celebrates Siblings Day by sharing adorable pictures with their brothers and sisters, accompanied by messages of love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kiara Advani/Instagram

Kiara Advani shares a picture with her brother Mishaal Advani from her wedding day to celebrate their love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty shares a picture from her wedding day too, with brother Ahan Shetty, and writes, 'Always showing me the way.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Rhea Kapoor shares pictures of her siblings, Sonam Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, and writes, 'Now and Then. We may not always agree but we agree on forever.'

Sonam replies: 'Love you all the most.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

Their daddy Anil Kapoor comments, 'What a pic .. never seen this .. I wish and pray all of you are like this all your life and beyond.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor shares a throwback picture with sister Kareena Kapoor and writes, 'Always by each other’s side #SisterLove #SiblingDayEveryday.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares a moment with her brother Ranbir Kapoor from his wedding festivities.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

She shares a collage with her cousins as well: Armaan Jain, Aadar Jain, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda and Nikhil Nanda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh shares a picture with her brother Aman Preet Singh and writes, 'Although you are the most notorious and irritating at times, you also have a heart of gold and are extremely adorable. Love you bro.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty shares a cute video of her son Viaan and daughter Samisha and writes, 'Siblings are the best... even if they punch you in the head, they still ice the bump On Sibling’s Day (and every day), there’s nothing more motivating for me than seeing these two halves of my heart together.

'How are you spending the day with your arch nemesis-cum-partner in crime-cum-confidante-cum-advisor-cum-best friend-cum-cheerleader-cum-tattletale… (the list is really long)?

'Love you, my Tunki @shamitashetty_official, can’t live without you.'

Shamita Shetty replies, 'Love u munki @theshilpashetty can’t imagine my life without u!!'