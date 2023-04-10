How Bollywood beats the summer heat!

With summer temperatures soaring already, Bollywood celebrities know just how to cool off.

So when they're not jetting off to an exotic location, Namrata Thakker finds out just what exactly they do.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora keeps her sunglasses on, as she gets ready for some pool time.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan prefers to take his picture when he's already in the pool!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur keeps her hat on as she holidays in Sri Lanka.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda makes a fashion statement as she enjoys beach day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nushrratt Bharuccha/Instagram

Beaches can get crowded during summers, so Nushrratt Bharuccha seeks out Kashmir's snow-capped mountains!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde takes a boat ride to enjoy the evening breeze and, of course, the beautiful sunset.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani believes the best way to chill in the summers is to have a long, aromatic bath.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon spends her morning surrounded by nature, reading a book.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu spend time at an indoor ice skating park.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram

Sumona Chakravarti tucks into her favourite biscuit ice-cream to cool off.