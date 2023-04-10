How Bollywood beats the summer heat!

With summer temperatures soaring already, Bollywood celebrities know just how to cool off.
So when they're not jetting off to an exotic location, Namrata Thakker finds out just what exactly they do.
Malaika Arora keeps her sunglasses on, as she gets ready for some pool time.
Varun Dhawan prefers to take his picture when he's already in the pool!
Mrunal Thakur keeps her hat on as she holidays in Sri Lanka.
Kriti Kharbanda makes a fashion statement as she enjoys beach day.
Beaches can get crowded during summers, so Nushrratt Bharuccha seeks out Kashmir's snow-capped mountains!
Pooja Hegde takes a boat ride to enjoy the evening breeze and, of course, the beautiful sunset.
Hansika Motwani believes the best way to chill in the summers is to have a long, aromatic bath.
Raveena Tandon spends her morning surrounded by nature, reading a book.
Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu spend time at an indoor ice skating park.
Sumona Chakravarti tucks into her favourite biscuit ice-cream to cool off.