This Summer Belongs To The Ladies

By SUBHASH K JHA
April 10, 2023 10:43 IST
The year 2023 seems to have more room for girl power at the box office.

In March, the Rani Mukerji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway made a neat profit for its producers Zee Studios.

A prominent source from the production tells Subhash K Jha, "This is our first profit-earning venture since COVID. We are convinced films starring the female hero have a bright future. Samantha's Shaakuntalam, which will release in multiple languages on April 14, followed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Citadel on April 28 are going to make a huge impact.”

 

Samantha, according to reports from Hyderabad, has given a performance of a lifetime in Shaakuntalam.

“Sam is at once strong, vulnerable and beguilingly beautiful as Shaakuntalam. This is her first costume drama but she appears to be born for a ravishing, retro role such as this. She will be a global sensation after Shaakuntalam releases, ” says a friend of the actress from Hyderabad.

 

After that, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will wow the world in Citadel. Those who have previewed the Web series swear Priyanka tops her stunts in Quantico in Citadel.

Ajay Devgn converted the role of the male cop in the Tamil film Karthi to a female cop in Bholaa to give Tabu yet another powerhouse role to sink her teeth in.

Shabana Azmi, who has played some of the most powerful roles in Indian cinema, is confident that girl power will always get an audience.

"Whether it is Rani, Tabu, Priyanka or Samantha, these are strong, beautiful women and terrific actresses. Indian cinema will always have a place for them to shine," she says.

SUBHASH K JHA
