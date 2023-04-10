Kiara, Janhvi, Disha: Bollywood's Style Icons

Hard core glamour and entertainment were the highlights of the second edition of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, held in Mumbai over the weekend.

So who won what? Let's take a look.

Disha Patani wins the Glamorous Trendsetter Of The Year (Female) award.

Ayushmann Khurrana wins the Glamorous Trendsetter Of The Year (Male) award.

Kiara Advani is the Style Icon Of The Year.

Janhvi Kapoor gets the Style Icon Of The Year, Reader's Choice, award.

Pooja Hegde is the Stylish Game Changer (Female).

Adivi Sesh is the Stylish Game Changer (Male).

Ananya Pandey wins the Most Glamorous Icon award.

Bhumi Pednekar wins the Stylish Pathbreaker (Female) award.

Arjun Kapoor wins the Stylish Pathbreaker (Male) award.

Rani Mukerji is a Super Stylish Role Model.

Vaani Kapoor receives the Super Stylish Charismatic Diva award.

Vidya Balan is an Eternally Stylish Star.

Sunny Leone, seen here with husband Daniel Weber, wins the Super Stylish Haute Stepper award.

Nora Fatehi gets the Fashion Trailblazer award.

Mouni Roy wins the Mould-Breaker (Female) award.

Rohit Saraf wins the Mould-Breaker (Male) award.

Sharvari wins the Super Stylish Rising Star.

Babil Khan, escorting mum Sutapa Sikdar, gets the Super Stylish Rising Star (Male) award.

Rakul Singh wins the Super Stylish Youth Idol award.

Kajol is the Timeless Style Icon (Female).

Govinda gets the Timeless Style Icon (Male) award. He brings his wife Sunita and daughter Tina along.

Tejasswi Prakash is the Stunningly Stylish Actress, while boyfriend Karan Kundrra is the Stunningly Stylish Actor.

Shehnaaz Gill is a Super Stylish Charming Diva.

Kartik Aaryan gets the Super Stylish Entertainer Of The Year.

Sivakarthikeyan is the Most Elegant Personality.

Maniesh Paul wins the Powerhouse Personality award.

Shabana Azmi, seen here with Javed Akhtar, wins the Legendary Style Icon award.

Sharad Kelkar receives the Super Stylish Versatile Personality award.

Vivek Dahiya and his wife Divyanka Tripathi win the Enigmatic Power Couple (TV) award.

The Glam Squad of the Year goes to the Fabulous Wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka DSP wins the Stylish Music Personality.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar