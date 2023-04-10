Priyanka's Daughter Celebrates Her First Easter

Priyanka Chopra's little daughter Malti Marie celebrated her first Easter on April 9, and the proud mum made a note of it on social media.

Priyanka shares a picture of Malti Marie wearing a T-shirt with the text 'Malti Marie's first Easter' written on it.

She takes a selfie with her daughter, twinning in a green printed night suit.

Malti takes a bite of her first Easter egg.

Malti takes a closer look at the goodies in her hands.

After making a quick stop in Mumbai to promote her upcoming Web series, Citadel, Priyanka and Malti Marie -- as well as daddy Nick Jonas -- returned home to celebrate Easter Sunday.

One of the things Priyanka made sure to do with Malti Marie on her trip to Mumbai was visit the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings.

'MM's first trip to India had to be completed with Shree Siddhivinayak's blessings,' she posted.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram