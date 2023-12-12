News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Tamannaah-Vijay Attend Randeep-Lin's Reception

Tamannaah-Vijay Attend Randeep-Lin's Reception

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 12, 2023 16:07 IST
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram made a handsome couple at their wedding reception in Mumbai, where they invited their friends from the film industry.

Their wedding ceremony was held on November 29 in Manipur.

 

The newlyweds, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram.

 

Tamannaah Bhatia and Lin danced at the reception, making a delightful viral video.

 

She arrived hand-in-hand with beau Vijay Varma.

 

Urvashi Rautela.

 

Daisy Shah.

 

Aahana Kumra.

 

Sophie Choudry.

 

Sayani Gupta.

 

Rasika Dugal.

 

Tisca Chopra.

 

Iulia Vantur.

 

Pooja Chopra.

 

Priyanka Choudhary.

 

Maanvi Gagroo.

 

Randeep's parents, Asha and Ranbir Hooda.

 

Imtiaz Ali with daughter Ida.

 

Tara Sharma with husband Roopak Saluja.

 

Mona Singh with husband Shyam Rajagopalan.

 

Sharad Kelkar with wife Keerti.

 

Vishal Bhardwaj arrives with wife Rekha.

 

Chunky Pandey catches up with Jaaved Jaaferi.

 

Darshan Kumar, Vivaan Shah, Freddy Daruwala and Gautam Gulati arrive in suits.

 

Jeetendra, Gulshan Grover, Gajraj Rao and Jackie Shroff look ageless.

 

Randeep invites his directors too: Milan Luthria directed him in Once Upon A time in Mumbaai, Madhur Bhandarkar in Heroine, Ketan Mehta in Rang Rasiya and Pramod Pathak in CAT. 

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
