How Randeep Hooda Met His Bride Lin

How Randeep Hooda Met His Bride Lin

Source: ANI
November 29, 2023 10:03 IST
IMAGE: Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda seek blessings in a temple before their wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Lin Laishram/Instagram

Randeep Hooda is all set to get married to girlfriend Lin Laishram in Imphal, Manipur, on November 29.

'I felt it's only respectful to come and marry in the bride's tradition,' Randeep says.

'Though I have heard that in Meitei love marriages, the groom has to sit for a very long time. So that's something but I am looking forward to the ceremony and traditions. I want to experience my life partner's culture. That's why I am here.

'I hope I don't make any mistakes. We have been talking about their culture, Manipuri culture, for a long time. I am praying for our happy future and lots of kids and lots of abundance. Yes, it's east meets west. It's like a traditional or cultural exchange.

'We have been friends for a very long time. We have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family.'

 

Lin Laishram shared how she met Randeep: 'We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley and he was my senior. We were friends and it's turning into a beautiful journey.'

A few days ago, Randeep announced their wedding on Instagram. After the wedding ceremony in Imphal, the reception will be held in Mumbai.

Lin made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om. She has appeared in other films like Mary Kom (2014), Umrika (2015), Rangoon (2017), Qaidi Band (2017) and Axone (2019).

Randeep will be seen next in Swatantra Veer Savarkar a biopic of freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, which will mark his directorial debut.

