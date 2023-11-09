News
The Lady Randeep Hooda Is Marrying

The Lady Randeep Hooda Is Marrying

By REDIFF STYLE
November 09, 2023 15:11 IST
IMAGE: Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda twin in khaki at the Kanha National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
Photographs: Kind courtesy Lin Laishram/Instagram

She's a strong, fierce independent woman.

And she calls Randeep Hooda her 'hot fudge'.

Little birds are happily chirping about a November wedding.

But Lin Laishram -- her first name is actually Linthoingambi --Laishram is much, much more.

She's a national level archer, an internationally known model and an actor; you would have seen her in Mary Kom, Om Shanti Om, Jaane Jaan, Rangoon and Axone, which placed her firmly in the limelight. She is also the founder of Shamooo Sana, a handcrafted jewellery brand.

A Meitei from Manipal, she has been vocal about the problems plaguing her home state.

When she's not working, she enjoys spending time in the kitchen, whipping up traditional delicacies like ooti and black rice kheer.

She got a big personality and an even bigger wardrobe.

As someone who's passionate about her roots, she loves wearing a muga set (a traditional two piece outfit). 

She keeps it casual for coffee dates and brunches and is a firm believer in repeating outfits.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

IMAGE: This photograph, posted last Diwali by Randeep got the world talking about the cute couple.
While he wore ivory, Lin chose a soft pastel green.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

 

IMAGE: She 'felt like a queen' in this muga set that she wore to the North East Film Festival held in Mumbai.

 

IMAGE: When she's on a date, she lets those expressive eyes do the talking.

 

IMAGE: Happiest in Nature's company, her go-to outfits are khaki shirts paired with black trousers.

  

IMAGE: We have lost track of the times she's sported that floral shrug but isn't it something worth loving?

 

IMAGE: Sun-kissed at Palia Kalan, Uttar Pradesh.

 

IMAGE: When Lin dresses up, she makes sure she is a 'sari wrapped beauty'.

 

IMAGE: The khaki shirt is on repeat, but with matching pants and ankle-length boots.

 

IMAGE: You don't need to be size zero to flaunt a bodysuit; Lin's is all the proof you need.

Bollywood, give this Manipuri actor a chance!
Sara Tendulkar Becomes A Princess!
Is Kriti Sanon Giving Make-Up Lessons?
Asian Archery: Parneet stuns Jyothi to claim gold
Suhana, Khushi, Agastya Win Our Hearts
Janhvi Bares Her Heart!
Meg Lanning, Aus cricket queen announces retirement
