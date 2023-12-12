News
Rediff.com  » Movies » WATCH: Stars At Lin-Randeep Hooda's Wedding Reception

WATCH: Stars At Lin-Randeep Hooda's Wedding Reception

Source: ANI
Last updated on: December 12, 2023 12:33 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laisharm hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai and invited their friends from the film industry.

While he preferred an all-black outfit, his wife chose a red sari with a veil.

Jeetendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Jackie Shroff, Imtiaz Ali, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were some of the guests at the reception.

A viral video of Lin dancing with Tamannaah is making the rounds.

Randeep posted some pictures on Instagram, clicked by Cupcake Productions and presented here with their kind permission, and captioned it, 'In our eternal garden of Eden', followed by an infinity and a heart emoticon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram
 

 

Randeep and Lin wed on November 29 in Manipur.

Source: ANI
