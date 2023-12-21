Sundar Sonakshi In The Mountains

Nimrat finds sukoon... Esha gets poetic... Mamta explores Bali...
Sonakshi Sinha enjoys the cool temperatures of Mahabaleshwar, where she's attending a wedding, and writes, 'Vaadiyon mein wedding... filmy hona zaroori hai!!!'
Nimrat Kaur sips on her 'sukoon'-filled tea in the countryside.
Esha Gupta gets poetic in Varanasi: 'उस की याद आई है साँसो ज़रा आहिस्ता चलो धड़कनों से भी इबादत में ख़लल पड़ता है'
'Of palaces and peacocks. The winter sun. The winter run. Jaipur! We are not done!' insists Aahana Kumra.
Mamta Mohandas goes on a family vacation to Bali.
Bhagyashree becomes 'Kashmir ki kali'!
Harshvardhan Rane goes biking in California and writes about it: 'LA to Big Sur The roads were straight as an arrow, rode for around 800 miles (1287 km), should have carried thermals (बहुत ठंड थी) the ride was smooth as amul butter!'
Pooja Gor at the Golden Temple.
Ashish Vidyarthi takes his wife Rupali Barua to the Calcutta Club.