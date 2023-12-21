News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sundar Sonakshi In The Mountains

Sundar Sonakshi In The Mountains

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 21, 2023 08:54 IST
Nimrat finds sukoon... Esha gets poetic... Mamta explores Bali...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha enjoys the cool temperatures of Mahabaleshwar, where she's attending a wedding, and writes, 'Vaadiyon mein wedding... filmy hona zaroori hai!!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur sips on her 'sukoon'-filled tea in the countryside.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Gupta/Instagram

Esha Gupta gets poetic in Varanasi: 'उस की याद आई है साँसो ज़रा आहिस्ता चलो धड़कनों से भी इबादत में ख़लल पड़ता है'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

'Of palaces and peacocks. The winter sun. The winter run. Jaipur! We are not done!' insists Aahana Kumra.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mamta Mohandas/Instagram

Mamta Mohandas goes on a family vacation to Bali.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhagyashree/Instagram

Bhagyashree becomes 'Kashmir ki kali'!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Harshvardhan Rane/Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane goes biking in California and writes about it: 'LA to Big Sur The roads were straight as an arrow, rode for around 800 miles (1287 km), should have carried thermals (बहुत ठंड थी) the ride was smooth as amul butter!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor at the Golden Temple.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashish Vidyarthi/Instagram

Ashish Vidyarthi takes his wife Rupali Barua to the Calcutta Club.

REDIFF MOVIES
