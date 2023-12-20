News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'I am a little better now'

'I am a little better now'

By SUBHASH K JHA
December 20, 2023 12:44 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

The news of Shreyas Talpade's heart attack shocked Bollywood.

In what comes as joyful relief to his family and well wishers, the 47-year-old actor updates Subhash K Jha about his health.

'Thank you for all your support and prayers, Subhashji. I am little better now,' Shreyas texted at 12:13 pm on WhatsApp.

To the query if he is back from hospital, Shreyas replied, 'Not yet.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

On December 14, Shreyas had a heart attack while shooting for Firoz Nadiadwala's Welcome To The Jungle.

When Bobby Deol inquired about Shreyas' health, Deepti Talpade told him that her husband's heart had stopped for about 10 minutes.

Later, she posted an update on Instagram: 'Dear friends and media, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days.

'The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise.

'We kindly request respect of our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us. Warm regards, Deepti Shreyas Talpade.'

We wish Shreyas a complete and speedy recovery.

SUBHASH K JHA
'His heart had stopped for 10 minutes'
Heart attack: What to do in the first 60 minutes
9 Heart Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore
India tops remittances table with $125 bn inflows
'Strangulated democracy': Sonia on suspension of MPs
'Entire Modi ecosystem...': Congress on mimicry row
Banks lead QIP revival: Listed cos raised Rs 53,070 cr

