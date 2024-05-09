News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Missing 'Tarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh operated over 10 bank accounts

Missing 'Tarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh operated over 10 bank accounts

Source: ANI
May 09, 2024 01:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame actor Gurucharan Singh, who went 'mysteriously' missing, was operating multiple bamk accounts for financial transactions and was frequently using credit cards despite not being in a good financial condition, police sources said.

F

IMAGE: Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame actor Gurucharan Singh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Following the investigation by the Delhi police, the Special Cell has also started probing the matter simultaneously.

 

50-year-old Singh is believed to have been visiting his parents in Delhi and was expected to return to Mumbai. However, the actor has not been heard from since April 22.

Now, in a major revelation, the police found that Gurucharan Singh was operating more than 10 financial accounts.

Official sources said that even though Gurucharan's financial condition was not good, he was operating multiple accounts.

His activities included withdrawing cash through credit cards and paying dues of one card from the other, they said.

Singh had last withdrawn Rs 14,000 from an ATM, and there is no information available after that, they said.

During the initial investigation, friends and relatives of the actor told police that Gurucharan was getting close to spirituality and had even put forward the thought of going to the mountains.

The actor was scheduled to reach Mumbai on April 22, but he allegedly misled the person who was supposed to receive him, the police source added.

Earlier, the actor's father, deeply distressed, filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, detailing his son's sudden disappearance since his departure for Mumbai.

Despite efforts, the 'Sodhi' fame actor has neither reached Mumbai, where he works for a living, nor returned home. His phone remains unreachable, exacerbating the worries of his family.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
 
Print this article
Kaushik's wife rejects Rs 15 cr angle in his death
Kaushik's wife rejects Rs 15 cr angle in his death
Why 'Captain' Vijayakanth Won't Be Forgotten
Why 'Captain' Vijayakanth Won't Be Forgotten
Salman Khan killed the Chinkara, says 'missing' witness
Salman Khan killed the Chinkara, says 'missing' witness
Salman home firing: HC nod for second PM of accused
Salman home firing: HC nod for second PM of accused
Salman home firing: Accused unaware of target until...
Salman home firing: Accused unaware of target until...
Chaos as AI Express cancels flights over 100 flights
Chaos as AI Express cancels flights over 100 flights
NDMC acts on Danish envoy's trash road post
NDMC acts on Danish envoy's trash road post
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

He was planning to get rid of Satish Kaushik, says...

He was planning to get rid of Satish Kaushik, says...

14 sensational murders that shook India

14 sensational murders that shook India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances