What's Kajal Celebrating?

What are these Bollywood stars celebrating?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal A Kitchlu shares a picture with mum Vinay Aggarwal and wishes her: 'Happiest birthday my amazing mommy! Love you sooooo much @vinayagg2060 so blessed to have you in our lives and ecstatic to see Neil showering his adorable nani with kisses, looking for you everywhere and demanding cake -- nonstop.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Lin Laishram celebrates her first birthday after her wedding to Randeep Hooda and he posts: 'शुक्र है के भागना नहीं पड़ा From the highway to this way, we have come a long way.. Happy Birthday Mrs. On a serious note, Didn't know then that life will change so much and that too for the better. I'm just grateful to you being in my life and giving it the steadiness and calmness it needed. Love you always @linlaishram '

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen wishes daddy Subir Sen on his birthday: 'Happpyyyyyyy Birthday Daddy @sensubir You are my greatest source of strength & happiness!!! Thank you for giving us the courage to build a world of love where acceptance is born from the heart!!! I pray God blesses you with the best of health & divine happiness always…your Grandchildren & I thank God for YOU everyday!!!! Proud to be YOUR daughter!! I love you Baba!!!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Richa Chadha/Instagram

Richa Chadha turned 37 on December 18, and she's grateful for the way hubby Ali Fazal celebrated the special day: 'It's been a good year... we just had a small impromptu open house! A bit difficult to feel gratitude in your bones when the world is experiencing so much loss and craziness, but I guess now is the time to count blessings...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

Tisca Chopra celebrates her wedding anniversary with husband Sanjay Chopra in Ranthambore and she writes, 'Happy anniversary to us .. @flywrite26 you are my best friend.. and that is a lifetime of joy .. Thank you @zanaranthambore for the impromptu bonfire dinner.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aseem Hattangady/Instagram

Scoop Actor Aseem Hattangady and his wife Avani Deshpande celebrate their anniversary in Vietnam.

He shares picture and writes, 'The Halong Bay cruise experience with @genesisregalcruise was really something else. Luxurious, Spacious rooms and the most beautiful views you will ever see in your life. We spent 3 days onboard. An amazing experience not to be missed if you plan a trip to Vietnam. To the crew and staff onboard thank you for making our anniversary so special.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tina Datta/Instagram

Tina Datta and her brother Debashri wish their mother Madhu Datta: 'Happiest Birthday to my strength, my support system; the one who always has my back, an inspiration and my daily dose of laughter. Tum jiyo hazaarooo saal, yeh meri hain arzoooo!! Happyyy Birthday Mummy Datta.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande turned 39 on December 19, and she makes sure to continue shining on Bigg Boss 17.