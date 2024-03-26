Sonam's Birthday Party For Mom

It was a double celebration at Anil Kapoor's house.
Besides Holi, family and friends also got together to celebrate AK's wife, Sunita, on her birthday.
Birthday girl Sunita Kapoor with her elder daughter Sonam Kapoor.
Is there a party that Farah Khan is not invited to?
She takes centrestage, as Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor flank her.
Sunita cuts her birthday cake, as Anil Kapoor and his siblings -- Reena Marwah and Sanjay -- cheer her on.
Farah's pictures on social media are as entertaining as her movies!
One birthday cake is never enough.
Anil Kapoor, in his birthday wish for Sunita, writes, 'If you ever needed proof that Sunita runs my life, this is it. From the day I met her till this moment, she has always had complete control over me (and what I put in my mouth!). So for all those who've ever wondered how I look the way I do even after all these years, you've got your answer now.'
So did he get to taste the delicious desserts?
And that's the menu for the day!