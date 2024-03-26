News
Sonam's Birthday Party For Mom

Sonam's Birthday Party For Mom

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 26, 2024 10:25 IST
It was a double celebration at Anil Kapoor's house.

Besides Holi, family and friends also got together to celebrate AK's wife, Sunita, on her birthday.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Birthday girl Sunita Kapoor with her elder daughter Sonam Kapoor.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Is there a party that Farah Khan is not invited to?

She takes centrestage, as Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor flank her.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Sunita cuts her birthday cake, as Anil Kapoor and his siblings -- Reena Marwah and Sanjay -- cheer her on.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Farah's pictures on social media are as entertaining as her movies!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

One birthday cake is never enough.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

Anil Kapoor, in his birthday wish for Sunita, writes, 'If you ever needed proof that Sunita runs my life, this is it. From the day I met her till this moment, she has always had complete control over me (and what I put in my mouth!). So for all those who've ever wondered how I look the way I do even after all these years, you've got your answer now.'

So did he get to taste the delicious desserts?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maheep Kapoor/Instagram

And that's the menu for the day!

How The Bachchans Celebrated Holi
Farhan-Shibani At Shabana-Javed's Holi
Looking At Starry Holiday Hot Spots
Farhan-Shibani At Shabana-Javed's Holi
'You can never write off Arvind Kejriwal'
Top 10 Skills To Succeed At Work
'We paid the price for dropping a player like Kohli'
Meet The Most Adorable Star Kids

Meet Bollywood's Newest Maasi-To-Be

