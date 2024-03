Farhan-Shibani At Shabana-Javed's Holi Bash

Like every year, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar hosted a Holi party at their Mumbai home, Janki Kutir, and invited family and friends over.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shabana Azmi/Instagram

Shabana Azmi and Farhan Akhtar play with colours.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza and her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi make memories with Tannishtha Chatterjee and Divya Dutta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Nandita Das joins in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Shabana and Dia apply Holi colours on each other while Avyaan makes a mental note.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Parents-to-be Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha join Dia and Vaibhav Rekhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Akhtar/Instagram

Shibani Akhtar takes a selfie with Jyotika and Anjali Anand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

Anusha Dandekar makes colourful pictures with Farhan and Divya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

Selfie time with Javed Akhtar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Dutta/Instagram

Ila Arun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Shabana's signature Holi turban has been around for a long time!