Looking At Starry Holiday Hot Spots

From Dubai to Kashmir, showbiz folk are enjoying their spring break.

Namrata Thakker takes a look at this year's hot spots...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas indulge in some 'Alone' time while on a cruise in Dubai before making their way to India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra enjoys some lovely moments in Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar looks pretty as she makes her way to The Leela Palace in Udaipur.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh explores the beautiful Spiti Valley, making pictures with the Buddhist monks there.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani gets some kisses in Dubai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

We love Asha Negi's holiday avatar, especially that hairdo, while she has the best time in Phuket, Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Elli Avram/Instagram

Elli Avram dishes out fashion goals while chilling in the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi looks ecstatic during her reindeer sleigh ride as she explores the winter wonderland called Lapland in Finland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ridhi Dogra/Instagram

Away from the Mumbai heat, Ridhi Dogra is currently loving the Delhi vibe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram

Like Sonnalli Seygall's travel look? She's in Auckland, New Zealand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur, who turned 42 on March 13, obviously had a blast in Kashmir.