Looking At Starry Holiday Hot Spots

From Dubai to Kashmir, showbiz folk are enjoying their spring break.
Namrata Thakker takes a look at this year's hot spots...
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas indulge in some 'Alone' time while on a cruise in Dubai before making their way to India.
Sanya Malhotra enjoys some lovely moments in Thailand.
Manushi Chhillar looks pretty as she makes her way to The Leela Palace in Udaipur.
Diljit Dosanjh explores the beautiful Spiti Valley, making pictures with the Buddhist monks there.
Hansika Motwani gets some kisses in Dubai.
We love Asha Negi's holiday avatar, especially that hairdo, while she has the best time in Phuket, Thailand.
Elli Avram dishes out fashion goals while chilling in the Maldives.
Raai Laxmi looks ecstatic during her reindeer sleigh ride as she explores the winter wonderland called Lapland in Finland.
Away from the Mumbai heat, Ridhi Dogra is currently loving the Delhi vibe.
Like Sonnalli Seygall's travel look? She's in Auckland, New Zealand.
Nimrat Kaur, who turned 42 on March 13, obviously had a blast in Kashmir.