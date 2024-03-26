Navya Naveli Nanda shared just how the Bachchans celebrated Holi at their Juhu home in north west Mumbai through a series of pictures on her social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

It all starts with the Holika burning away all the evil.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

Navya and her Mamu Abhishek Bachchan perform rituals during the Holika dahan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

Navya sings Rang Barse, the song that her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan made famous for generations to come in his unique voice.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan hold Navya, their eldest grandchild, close.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who turned 50 a few days ago, steals some moments with her daughter.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Bachchan Nanda/Instagram

Shweta showers love on her dad and brother Abhishek.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

Jaya proves she's still a child at heart, as she sets her targets with the pichkari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Navya Naveli Nanda/Instagram

The delicious Holi spread.