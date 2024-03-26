Navya Naveli Nanda shared just how the Bachchans celebrated Holi at their Juhu home in north west Mumbai through a series of pictures on her social media.
It all starts with the Holika burning away all the evil.
Navya and her Mamu Abhishek Bachchan perform rituals during the Holika dahan.
Navya sings Rang Barse, the song that her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan made famous for generations to come in his unique voice.
Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan hold Navya, their eldest grandchild, close.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda, who turned 50 a few days ago, steals some moments with her daughter.
Shweta showers love on her dad and brother Abhishek.
Jaya proves she's still a child at heart, as she sets her targets with the pichkari.
The delicious Holi spread.