Meet The Most Adorable Star Kids

What's the perfect way to wrap up your week? Look at some adorable baby pix, of course!

Film folk have posted lovely glimpses of their little ones on social media, making several aww moments.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's little daughter Devi gets a taste of filmi parties.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauahar Khan/Instagram

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar reveal their son Zehaan's face for the first time on social media. The family is presently in Mecca, as they perform Umrah.

Gauahar writes, 'Just wanted to give our little prince' first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty! May he be pleased with our SonShine! Ameen. Our Zehaan. Request for continued positivity, love n blessings for him. Lots of love.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Parmar/Instagram

'Our little lady is 6 Months already,' announces Disha Parmar, sharing a picture of daughter Navya and husband Rahul Vaidya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick JonasMalti Marie to Ayodhya to visit the Ram Mandir.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela take daughter Klin Kara on her first beach trip.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Upasana Kamineni Konidela/Instagram

Obviously a thrilling experience for the entire family!