Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Bollywood's Newest Maasi-To-Be

Meet Bollywood's Newest Maasi-To-Be

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 22, 2024 16:51 IST
Ananya Panday's cousin YouTuber Alanna Panday is expecting her first child with husband Ivor McCray.

On Thursday, the couple hosted a baby shower, and invited their friends for it.

Alanna and Ivor, who live in the US, are expecting a baby boy, so the party was suitably blue-themed.

Ananya Panday sticks to the memo.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

Alaya F.

 

Alanna's brother, Ahaan Panday.

 

Alanna's mum Deanne Pandey with Ivor McCray.

Deanne, who is a fitness expert and author, is married to Chunky Panday's brother, Chikki Panday.

 

Salman Khan's mother, Salma Khan, left.

 

Helen.

 

Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan Agnihotri.

 

Atul Agnihotri.

 

Alizeh Agnihotri.

 

Nirvaan, Sohail Khan's son.

 

Iulia Vantur.

 

Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover and daughter Devi.

 

Waluscha De Sousa with daughter Sienna.

 

Lara Dutta.

 

Maheep Kapoor with daughter Shanaya.

 

Bobby Deol.

 

Kim Sharma and Orry.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

REDIFF MOVIES
Quiz: Do You Know Bollywood's Dulhans?
Holi Fashion Ideas From Katrina, Sara, Janhvi
