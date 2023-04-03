SM Debut: Vijay Scores Another Record!

2.3 million followers in just four hours.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay/Instagram

After staying away from social media for a long time, Thalapthy Vijay made his Instagram debut on April 2.

He captioned his first post, 'Hello Nanbas and Nanbis'.

In the picture, the superstar can be seen in a salt-and-pepper look, donning a black jacket over a white T-shirt.

Soon after he dropped his first post, fans flooded the comment section with hearts and fire emoticons as well as welcome messages.

His profile gathered 2.3 million followers in just four hours after he dropped his first post.

On the work front, Vijay will be seen next in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo: Bloody Sweet.

The project marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster Master.

Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan are also part of the film.