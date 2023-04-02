News
Rediff.com  » Movies » When Mary Met Bholaa

When Mary Met Bholaa

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 02, 2023 09:43 IST
IMAGE: Mary Kom looks pleased meeting Ajay Devgn on Friday. Photograph: Kind courtesy MC Mary Kom/Facebook

There was a sprinkling of warmth and respect when former World boxing champion MC Mary Kom bumped into Bollywood star Ajay Devgn at an airport on Friday.

Mary posted a photograph of their encounter on her Facebook page, captioning it: 'With an action hero'.

The post garnered over 82,000 likes and had Devgn replying in the comments: 'It was a pleasure meeting you Mary Kom. BTW, you are the real action hero; India's pride.'

Devgn's new film Bholaa is out in the theatres and has received good reviews.

 
REDIFF MOVIES
