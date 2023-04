Divya adds colour to your day... Pooja visits Thailand... Tisca enjoys a perfect day...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Guess where Sanya Malhotra is holidaying.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla/Instagram

Divya Khosla is 'adding bright pink to your day' from Holy Island, Anglesey, Wales.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Gor/Instagram

Pooja Gor visits Khao Lak, Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag is 'ready to take flight.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'All the ingredients of a perfect day .. the bestie, delicious weather, sexy shopping and the fabulousness of the food,' says Tisca Chopra from Delhi.