Priyanka, Deepika, Kriti Dazzle At NMACC

Glimpses from the glittering inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex, north west Mumbai, Friday, March 31, 2023.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra, dazzling as ever. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Priyanka and Nick Jonas. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Gauri Khan with daughter Suhana, son Aryan and Salman Khan. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Vidya and Alia Bhatt. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Neetu Singh Kapoor. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Hema Malini. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Dia Mirza. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Kareena poses for the media. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Shreya Ghoshal with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Aathiya Shetty. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Anupam Kher. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Abhinav Bindra, the first Indian to win a solo Olympic medal. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Dr Anjali Tendulkar with daughter Sara and husband Sachin. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Sania Mirza and Ananya Birla. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Nita and Mukesh Ambani at the inauguration. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Isha Ambani and her father. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Mukesh Ambani with daughter Isha and her father-in-law Ajay Piramal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Akash Ambani with his brother-in-law Anand Piramal. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Amruta and Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Rashmi Thackeray with son Aaditya and husband Uddhav. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar with his wife. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Sarod players Amaan Ali Khan and Ayaan Ali Khan. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Jaggi Vasudev. Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo

