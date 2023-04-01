Shah Rukh To Return To Koffee With Karan

IMAGE: Karan Johar promotes season 7 of Koffee With Karan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram.com

Karan Johar is getting ready for the new season of Koffee With Karan.

Preparation are on to lock in the dates, probably August-September, for Season 8, a source tells Subhash K Jha.

Here is what we know about the next season: The super-celebrity guests would be a mix of the fresh and the familiar.

Shah Rukh Khan, who did not appear on Season 7, but has appeared in all other seasons, is likely to kick off Season 8 talking about the smash success of Pathaan.

Also, sources say, there will be more emphasis on the South side.

"Stars from the South are now very much a part of the pan-India stardom. Karan Johar will be inviting Yash (KGF), Allu Arjun(Pushpa) and Rishab Shetty (Kantara) with their respective wives," says a source.

There will be new segments and a complete change of décor.

All in all, more power, more glamour and, yes, more stunning revelations in Season 8 of Koffee With Karan.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com