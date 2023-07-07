So Much To Watch On OTT This Week!

Thriller, horror, feel-good, rom-com, action, vendetta, biopics -- you name it, you got it on OTT this week.

Sukanya Verma shares her OTT recommendations this week.

Farhana

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Aishwarya Rajesh plays a middle-class Muslim mother whose stint at a call centre is as empowering as it is endangering.

Adhura

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh headline this supernatural thriller centred around a 10-year-old student at a boarding school, unleashing a chain of eerie events and dark revelations.

Tarla

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Celebrity cook Tarla Dalal's professional journey and marital bond are at the heart of the Piyush Gupta biopic, starring Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi.

Blind

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Sonam Kapoor makes her OTT debut in this remake of a Korean thriller as a visually impaired ex-cop sniffing out a serial killer.

Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 1

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's time for Los Angeles attorney Mickey Haller to crack another high-profile case in season two of the hit legal drama based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels.

The Pope's Exorcist

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Russell Crowe's ace delivery as a priest and pope's personal exorcist turns a standard possession horror into a rollicking ride.

Joyland

Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream/Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Winner of the jury prize in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes and Pakistan's entry for Best International Film at the Oscars, Saim Sadiq's offbeat directorial debut chronicles the romance between a married young man and a trans woman against the patriarchy of Lahore's lower middle class.

Babylon

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Set in 1920s Hollywood as the silent era makes way for sound in cinema, Damien Chazelle's exercise in excess traces the rise and fall of its protagonists starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

Hawa

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Bengali (with subtitles)

Inspired by Bangladeshi folklore, the homegrown revenge fantasy revolves around a bunch of boatmen catching a mysterious young woman in their fishing nets.

The Out-Laws

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

What happens when a bank manager suspects his future in-laws are a famous bank robbery gang? Adam DeVine finds out in his brand new comedy co-starring Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin.

Return to Seoul

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

The 'neither here nor there' feeling colours a culturally confused 25-year-old Korean raised and adopted by a French couple, seeking her biological parents in Seoul.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A disenchanted troika of a mother-in-law, her daughter-in-law and granddaughter hit the road as a mark of rebellion to life-affirming results in Bejoy Nambiar's feel-good series.

Celebrity

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Celebrity deep-dives into the seductive, scandalous lives of South Korean social media influencers in the glossy new television series.

Rudramambapuram

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Fishermen rivalry and politics forms the core of Mahesh Bantu's Rudramambapuram, its angst and aggression.

Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A swaggering figure of virtue takes on a battery of gangsters for the sake of a woman he plans to marry in Arya's predictable masala spectacle.

Good Night

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A light-hearted take on husband-wife relationships, Good Night's comic slice-of-life explores the woes of sleeping next to a snorer.

What's Love Got to Do with It?

Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Shekhar Kapur treads on rom-com territory across the breezy interactions between a British documentary filmmaker and her Pakistani origin neighbour's arranged marriage pursuits.

IB 71

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Vidyut Jamwal's dynamic intelligence officer comes to India's rescue against Pakistan in this spy thriller set in 1971.