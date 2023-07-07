So Much To Watch On OTT This Week!

Thriller, horror, feel-good, rom-com, action, vendetta, biopics -- you name it, you got it on OTT this week.
Sukanya Verma shares her OTT recommendations this week.
Farhana
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
Aishwarya Rajesh plays a middle-class Muslim mother whose stint at a call centre is as empowering as it is endangering.
Adhura
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Rasika Dugal and Ishwak Singh headline this supernatural thriller centred around a 10-year-old student at a boarding school, unleashing a chain of eerie events and dark revelations.
Tarla
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
Celebrity cook Tarla Dalal's professional journey and marital bond are at the heart of the Piyush Gupta biopic, starring Huma Qureshi and Sharib Hashmi.
Blind
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi
Sonam Kapoor makes her OTT debut in this remake of a Korean thriller as a visually impaired ex-cop sniffing out a serial killer.
Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 1
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
It's time for Los Angeles attorney Mickey Haller to crack another high-profile case in season two of the hit legal drama based on Michael Connelly's bestselling novels.
The Pope's Exorcist
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Russell Crowe's ace delivery as a priest and pope's personal exorcist turns a standard possession horror into a rollicking ride.
Joyland
Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream/Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Winner of the jury prize in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes and Pakistan's entry for Best International Film at the Oscars, Saim Sadiq's offbeat directorial debut chronicles the romance between a married young man and a trans woman against the patriarchy of Lahore's lower middle class.
Babylon
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Set in 1920s Hollywood as the silent era makes way for sound in cinema, Damien Chazelle's exercise in excess traces the rise and fall of its protagonists starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.
Hawa
Where to watch? SonyLIV
Language: Bengali (with subtitles)
Inspired by Bangladeshi folklore, the homegrown revenge fantasy revolves around a bunch of boatmen catching a mysterious young woman in their fishing nets.
The Out-Laws
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
What happens when a bank manager suspects his future in-laws are a famous bank robbery gang? Adam DeVine finds out in his brand new comedy co-starring Nina Dobrev, Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin.
Return to Seoul
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
The 'neither here nor there' feeling colours a culturally confused 25-year-old Korean raised and adopted by a French couple, seeking her biological parents in Seoul.
Sweet Kaaram Coffee
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A disenchanted troika of a mother-in-law, her daughter-in-law and granddaughter hit the road as a mark of rebellion to life-affirming results in Bejoy Nambiar's feel-good series.
Celebrity
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Celebrity deep-dives into the seductive, scandalous lives of South Korean social media influencers in the glossy new television series.
Rudramambapuram
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Fishermen rivalry and politics forms the core of Mahesh Bantu's Rudramambapuram, its angst and aggression.
Kathar Basha Endra Muthuramalingam
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A swaggering figure of virtue takes on a battery of gangsters for the sake of a woman he plans to marry in Arya's predictable masala spectacle.
Good Night
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A light-hearted take on husband-wife relationships, Good Night's comic slice-of-life explores the woes of sleeping next to a snorer.
What's Love Got to Do with It?
Where to watch? Rent on Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Shekhar Kapur treads on rom-com territory across the breezy interactions between a British documentary filmmaker and her Pakistani origin neighbour's arranged marriage pursuits.
IB 71
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Vidyut Jamwal's dynamic intelligence officer comes to India's rescue against Pakistan in this spy thriller set in 1971.