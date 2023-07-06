Who Does Vidya Balan Want To Murder In Bollywood?

"I'm a very impatient, restless, easily bored audience, so when I read something, I ask myself if I will watch it as an audience. Then, of course, whether the character calls out to me, whether the script works for me, the director is very crucial. Also, the producer. You can only make the right film with the right kind of producer," Vidya Balan says, setting the tone for the press conference of her new film, Neeyat.

The actor and the impressive ensemble cast was present, giving us interesting glimpses into the film.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring back many moments.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Vidya Balan dances with Nikki Aneja Walia and Dipannita Sharma.

Before Neeyat, Vidya played a detective in Bobby Jassoos.

Here, she tells us just makes the two films, and roles, very different.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ram Kapoor helps Vidya Balan step down.

"Vidya doesn't say yes very easily, so I had to make sure that she loved the film first as an audience," Anu Menon says with a laugh, as she narrates how she got the actor on board once again after collaborating together on Shakuntala Devi.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Is something in Danesh Razvi's eye? Shahana Goswami takes a quick look.

So which person in Bollywood would Vidya Balan want to 'murder' if she could?

Vidya doesn't not take the question lightly, and explains her pick with a lot of seriousness.

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shashank Arora watches Prajakta Koli give an animated answer.

So who is the killer in Neeyat? The actor reveals himself -- yes, it's a he! -- in this video :)

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Vidya Balan answers with her trademark laugh.

Vidya returns to the theatres after four years, and she's certainly feeling the pressure (the last time we saw her on the big screen was the hit, Mission Mangal).

Even as she gets ready for her detective skills, Ram Kapoor endorses, "You have never seen a detective like this ever before."