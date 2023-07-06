News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Who Does Vidya Balan Want To Murder In Bollywood?

Who Does Vidya Balan Want To Murder In Bollywood?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
July 06, 2023 17:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Vidya Balan. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"I'm a very impatient, restless, easily bored audience, so when I read something, I ask myself if I will watch it as an audience. Then, of course, whether the character calls out to me, whether the script works for me, the director is very crucial. Also, the producer. You can only make the right film with the right kind of producer," Vidya Balan says, setting the tone for the press conference of her new film, Neeyat.

The actor and the impressive ensemble cast was present, giving us interesting glimpses into the film.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com bring back many moments.

 

 

IMAGE: Vidya Balan dances with Nikki Aneja Walia and Dipannita Sharma.Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Before Neeyat, Vidya played a detective in Bobby Jassoos.

Here, she tells us just makes the two films, and roles, very different.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Ram Kapoor helps Vidya Balan step down. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

"Vidya doesn't say yes very easily, so I had to make sure that she loved the film first as an audience," Anu Menon says with a laugh, as she narrates how she got the actor on board once again after collaborating together on Shakuntala Devi.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Is something in Danesh Razvi's eye? Shahana Goswami takes a quick look. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

So which person in Bollywood would Vidya Balan want to 'murder' if she could?

Vidya doesn't not take the question lightly, and explains her pick with a lot of seriousness.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Shashank Arora watches Prajakta Koli give an animated answer. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

So who is the killer in Neeyat? The actor reveals himself -- yes, it's a he! -- in this video :)

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Vidya Balan answers with her trademark laugh. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Vidya returns to the theatres after four years, and she's certainly feeling the pressure (the last time we saw her on the big screen was the hit, Mission Mangal).

Even as she gets ready for her detective skills, Ram Kapoor endorses, "You have never seen a detective like this ever before."

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
