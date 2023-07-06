2023's Biggest Bollywood Flops So Far

The first half of 2023 has been good to Bollywood, as we saw big blockbusters like Pathaan and The Kerala Story.

But there have been flops as well.

Some of these have been unfortunate failures and deserved to do better.

Others just didn't have it in them to find footfalls in theatres.

Here's taking a look at 10 flops of the first half of 2023.

Adipurush (Hindi)

Box office collection: Rs 136.54 crore (Rs 1.37 billion) (still playing)

Adipurush took a blockbuster opening and amassed more than Rs 100 crore in its opening weekend, and just in just the Hindi version.

With a start like this, it seemed easy to enter the Rs 200 Crore Club, since big numbers were coming from the southern versions as well.

But there was too much of negativity and backlash from all quarters and the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon-starrer just could not save itself.

Shehzada

Box office collection: Rs 32.20 crore (Rs 322 million)

The Kartik Aaryan starrer was expected to be an entertainer as well as the first major step for the youngster in this genre.

But the film went through its share of obstacles. First, its release date was pushed ahead due to Pathaan turning out to be such a blockbuster. Then, there was this wave against the remake culture.

Shehzada did have some entertaining moments, but not many watched it since the Telugu version had already been seen by most online.

Selfiee

Box office collection: Rs 16.85 crore (Rs 168.5 million)

Selfiee was a good movie. Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi were in their element and Raj Mehta is an accomplished director as well.

Moreover, Karan Johar produced the film.

Still, it flopped in a big way and shocked the trade.

Somehow, audiences just didn't step in to watch the film and hence, there was no question of any word of mouth, be it positive or negative, spreading.

This also came at a time when remakes went out of vogue for the audiences.

Gumraah

Box office collection: Rs 8.28 crore (Rs 82.8 million)

Yet another remake, Gumraah features Aditya Roy Kapur in a double role.

This was a decent murder mystery but belonged to the kind that goes straight to OTT.

The film was hardly promoted and came and went without a whimper.

Kuttey

Box office collection: Rs 4.65 crore (Rs 46.5 million)

The first release of 2023 was thoroughly ignored by the audience.

Vishal Bhardwaj''s son Aasmaan made his directorial debut with Kuttey, which saw an ensemble cast of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah and Kumud Mishra leading the show.

The result was a miserable opening with no subsequent collections.

Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh

Box office collection: Rs 2.40 crore (Rs 24 million)

Rajkumar Santoshi made a directorial comeback with Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh,, a re-imagined tale of Gandhi and his assassin Nathuram Godse, after the former survives an assassination attempt.

The idea was novel, but beyond that, nothing worked.

The makers were brave enough to release it alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan on the Republic Day weekend and expectedly, audiences had already made their pick.

Bheed

Box office collection: Rs 2.03 crore (20.3 million)

Bheed was an experimental film that should have released straight on OTT.

Starring Rajkummar Rai, Bhumi Pednekar and Pankaj Kapur, it was set during the lockdown and shot in black and white by Director Anubhav Sinha.

Sadly, the collections were not impressive at all.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Box office collection: Rs 1.75 crore (Rs 17.5 million)

A long in the making film, the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Neha Sharma starrer finally arrived on the big screen, but went unnoticed.

There was no opening and no follow-up footfalls. The lifetime collections couldn't even touch Rs 2 crore.

Again, this should have been an OTT film, just like Nawazuddin's recent release Tiku Weds Sheru.

Zwigato

Box office collection: Rs 1.50 crore (Rs 15 million)

Kapil Sharma started his Bollywood career as a main lead with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, which was successful, but followed it up with Firangi, which flopped in a big way.

Zwigato was meant to be a comeback of sorts for him, and that too in a serious avatar. But the art house cinema, directed by Nandita Das, did not find any takers amongst the theatre-going audience.

The film was promoted well, but the footfalls were just not there.

Bad Boy

Box office collection: Rs 0.31 crore (Rs 3.1 million)

A long delayed film which was completed in 2019 itself, Bad Boy finally saw a big screen release this year.

This was also a Rajkumar Santoshi directorial, and the launchpad of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi.

Bad Boy was meant to be a comedy, but turned out to be way too dated for 2023.