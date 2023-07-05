2023's Biggest Bollywood Hits So Far

The first half of the year has not only been eventful, it has also been very unpredictable.

While some big films failed or under-performed, there have been unexpected blockbusters as well.

Joginder Tuteja gives us the half yearly box office report of 2023.

Pathaan

Box office collection: Rs 543.05 crore (Rs 5.43 billion)

Pathaan came, conquered, and how.

An all time blockbuster, which set the record for being the highest grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing even Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi), it was riding on this huge wave of positivity around Shah Rukh Khan's big screen comeback after four years.

The Kerala Story

Box office collection: Rs 241 crore (Rs 2.41 billion)

The biggest surprise of the year has been The Kerala Story, which, just like last year's The Kashmir Files, emerged as an all-time blockbuster.

Made at a moderate cost, it did 10 times the business by not just entering the Rs 200 Crore Club, but going beyond that as well.

Producer Vipul Shah and actor Adah Sharma made a huge comeback with this film, which was surrounded by controversies right from the time its promo was aired.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Box office collection: Rs 147 crore (Rs 1.47 billion)

After Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor delivered yet another hit with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

It was a good comeback for Shraddha Kapoor, as she had been away from theatres right through the pandemic.

Director Luv Ranjan has kept his successful run intact by delivering yet another romcom success after Sonu Ke Titu Kii Sweety, which had also entered the Rs 100 Crore Club.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Box office collection: Rs 110.53 crore (Rs 1.11 billion)

Expectations were much higher from this Salman Khan starrer.

Yes, it entered the Rs 100 Crore Club, thanks to the Rs 25 crore (Rs 250 million) collection on Eid and the day after.

It showed that audiences were still crazy about Salman Khan. But the film as a whole did not find as many takers due to which it folded up soon.

The good part is that Salman Khan was the producer of the film so discounting his remuneration, the film managed to cover its costs.

Bholaa

Box office collection: Rs 90 crore (Rs 900 million)

Just like Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, even Bholaa was saved by the fact that Ajay Devgn was its producer, actor and also director.

As a result, all that needed to be recovered was the core cost of production, which happened eventually.

The theatrical business was lesser than expected despite the good reviews.

Revenue from OTT, satellite and music helped it sail through.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Box office collection: Rs 85 crore (Rs 850 million) (still playing)

A bonafide superhit, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke emerged a big success once Jawaan decided to move its release ahead.

The date was immediately captured by the makers and the film was released with just 15 days of promotion.

The Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer is still enjoying its run in theatres.

Satyaprem Ki Katha

Box office collection: Rs 46 crore (Rs 460 million) (six day collections and still playing in theatres)

A romantic drama with a social message, this Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer has been doing decent business at the box office and may reach a lifetime of Rs 70 crore-Rs 75 crore (Rs 700 million-Rs 750 million).

Given the genre that it belongs to and the story it's telling, this would be a fair result.

Of course, expectations were higher from this Sajid Nadiadwala production, but in today's times, covering the costs is the first milestone.

IB71

Box office collection: Rs 23.13 crore (Rs 231. 3 million)

IB71 deserved much higher collections, given the thrills it promised and the fact that it was based on a true story.

On the same lines as Akshay Kumar's Baby, this Vidyut Jammwal film didn't open well, but managed to sustain for three-four weeks in its quest to go past the Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) mark.

Since Vidyut Jammwal was also the producer of the film, the overall outcome was decent if one discounts his remuneration.

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Box office collection: Rs 21.67 crore (Rs 216.7 million)

Made on a moderate budget, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway was based on a true story.

Seeing a tight release after being held for a theatrical arrival for a long time, this Rani Mukerji starrer hung in there to cross the Rs 20 crore (Rs 200 million) mark.

It won critical appreciation too and went on to do well on OTT.

1920: Horrors of the Heart

Box office collection: Rs 15 crore (Rs 150 million) (still playing in theatres)

This horror film arrived out of nowhere and went on to be a fair success at the box office.

The strategy to dub it in Telugu and Tamil paid off well as substantial numbers came in from the south as well.

Consistent collections right through the first week meant that Krishna Bhatt's directorial debut sailed through.