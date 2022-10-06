News
Sindoor Khela For Kajol, Rani, Tanishaa

Sindoor Khela For Kajol, Rani, Tanishaa

By Rediff Movies
October 06, 2022 15:49 IST
Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji and others celebrated Vijayadashami with sindoor khela at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Dressed in traditional red and white, Kajol with younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Cousins Rani Mukerji and Sharbani Mukherjee join Tanishaa.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Akanksha Malhotra joins in.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa performs the ritual.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

PR consultant Parikshaat N Wadhwani with Akanksha and Tanishaa's friend Shikha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Puja Banerjee/Instagram

Puja Banerjee takes a selfie.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty, who visited the pandal: 'Shubho Bijoya. Thank you for all the Shakti Maa. Bless us all'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza shares a pic with son Avyaan and wishes all of us: 'Shubho Bijoya May good always triumph over evil. Love and light to you and your family. #HappyDussera #DurgaDurga'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram

Manasi Joshi Roy and Rohit Bose Roy also extend their greetings: 'Shubho Navami to all of you. May we all emerge victorious over our inner demons. Joi Joi Maa Dugga durgoti nashani Maa!'.

Rediff Movies
Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

