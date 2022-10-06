Sindoor Khela For Kajol, Rani, Tanishaa

Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji and others celebrated Vijayadashami with sindoor khela at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Dressed in traditional red and white, Kajol with younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Cousins Rani Mukerji and Sharbani Mukherjee join Tanishaa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Akanksha Malhotra joins in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa performs the ritual.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

PR consultant Parikshaat N Wadhwani with Akanksha and Tanishaa's friend Shikha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Puja Banerjee/Instagram

Puja Banerjee takes a selfie.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty, who visited the pandal: 'Shubho Bijoya. Thank you for all the Shakti Maa. Bless us all'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza shares a pic with son Avyaan and wishes all of us: 'Shubho Bijoya May good always triumph over evil. Love and light to you and your family. #HappyDussera #DurgaDurga'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Roy/Instagram

Manasi Joshi Roy and Rohit Bose Roy also extend their greetings: 'Shubho Navami to all of you. May we all emerge victorious over our inner demons. Joi Joi Maa Dugga durgoti nashani Maa!'.