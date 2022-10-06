Sindoor Khela For Kajol, Rani, Tanishaa

Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji and others celebrated Vijayadashami with sindoor khela at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti in Juhu, north west Mumbai.
Dressed in traditional red and white, Kajol with younger sister Tanishaa Mukerji.
Cousins Rani Mukerji and Sharbani Mukherjee join Tanishaa.
Akanksha Malhotra joins in.
Tanishaa performs the ritual.
PR consultant Parikshaat N Wadhwani with Akanksha and Tanishaa's friend Shikha.
Puja Banerjee takes a selfie.
Rhea Chakraborty, who visited the pandal: 'Shubho Bijoya. Thank you for all the Shakti Maa. Bless us all'.
Dia Mirza shares a pic with son Avyaan and wishes all of us: 'Shubho Bijoya May good always triumph over evil. Love and light to you and your family. #HappyDussera #DurgaDurga'.
Manasi Joshi Roy and Rohit Bose Roy also extend their greetings: 'Shubho Navami to all of you. May we all emerge victorious over our inner demons. Joi Joi Maa Dugga durgoti nashani Maa!'.