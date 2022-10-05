Hrithik-Saba At Richa-Ali's Wedding Reception

Did you know that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been married for two-and-a-half years?

A spokesperson for the couple released a statement stating that they'd had a registered wedding earlier, but were now 'celebrating their union with friends and family.'

After their mehendi and sangeet rituals in Delhi, the couple had a traditional wedding in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 4.

The grand reception was held at the Great Eastern Home in Byculla, south central Mumbai.

A look at the guests:

Richa Chadha wears a multi-coloured gown with statement earrings and head piece while Ali Fazal picks a black suit.

Eyes for each other only.

Taapsee Pannu wears her hair straight for a change.

Sanya Malhotra keeps it simple yet sexy in a black high-slit gown.

Amyra Dastur opts for a lehenga.

Sayani Gupta picks a sari.

Pulkit Samrat, who worked with Richa and Ali in Fukrey, with girlfriend, Kriti Kharbanda.

Hrithik Roshan escorts girlfriend Saba Azad.

Sussanne Khan with boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Tabu, who is working with Ali in Khufiya, with the film's director, Vishal Bhardwaj.

Kalki Koechlin had formed a bond with Richa during the filming of 2017's Jia Aur Jia.

Kubbra Sait.

Amrita Puri.

Karishma Tanna.

Esha Gupta.

Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Divya Dutta.

Shikha Talsania.

Pratik Gandhi, Bhamini Oza and their daughter Miraya.

Manoj Bajpayee and Vicky Kaushal.

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi.

Renuka Shahane and Ashutosh Rana.

Akshay Oberoi and Jyothi Vynatheya.

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma.

Kiran Rao, left. Lillete Dubey.

Siddhant Kapoor brings a friend along.

Vijay Varma, left, Varun Sharma, centre. Cyrus Sahukar.

Denzil Smith, left. Vivaan Shah.

Meera and Akash Khurana.

Director Sudhir Mishra, left. Producer Guneet Monga.