Parineeti's 'Biggini' Shoot

Janhvi returns to Rajasthan... Nimrat goes 'home'... Priya enjoys Thailand...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra does a 'biggini shoot' in the Maldives before she starts promoting her new film, Code Red Tiranga, where she plays a R&AW agent.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

'Told you I wanna be a fish!' says Pari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor gives us her 'happy face'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Five years after shooting at the Jagat Shiromani temple in Rajasthan for Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor returns to the location to shoot Mr And Mrs Mahi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda takes a picture: 'When the light is oh-so-pretty!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur returns to her alma mater in Patiala: 'Going back to my glorious old school, a house we called our home once, my favourite kind of red carpet and much more... a trip down happiness lane to Patiala was everything close to our hearts.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Varrier/Instagram

Priya Varrier enjoys the beaches of Thailand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty's palat moment...