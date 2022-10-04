News
Golden Girls Tanishaa, Tanuja, Rani

Golden Girls Tanishaa, Tanuja, Rani

By Rediff Movies
October 04, 2022 13:32 IST
Rani Mukerji continued her Durga PujA celebrations but this time, there was a star addition.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Rani Mukerji looks like a golden girl along with Tanisha Mukerji and Tanisha's mum Tanuja.

Kajol, not pictured here, sought divine blessings for her new film Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy.

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

Ranbir Kapoor is a regular at Durga pujo pandals, thanks to his BFF, Ayan Mukerji.

His Jagga Jassos Director Anurag Basu joins Ayan and Ranbir.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Mouni Roy joins her Brahmastra director and co-star.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

The media and fans could not get enough of RK!

Rediff Movies
