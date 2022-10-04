Golden Girls Tanishaa, Tanuja, Rani

Rani Mukerji continued her Durga PujA celebrations but this time, there was a star addition.
Rani Mukerji looks like a golden girl along with Tanisha Mukerji and Tanisha's mum Tanuja.
Kajol, not pictured here, sought divine blessings for her new film Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy.
Ranbir Kapoor is a regular at Durga pujo pandals, thanks to his BFF, Ayan Mukerji.
His Jagga Jassos Director Anurag Basu joins Ayan and Ranbir.
Mouni Roy joins her Brahmastra director and co-star.
The media and fans could not get enough of RK!