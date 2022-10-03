Who's The Boy With Kajol, Rani?

Like they do every year, Kajol and sister Tanishaa Mukerji were present at the Durga Puja celebrations at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja in Juhu, north west Mumbai.

The pandal had the theme of the Sheesh Mahal inside a temple complex.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Tanishaa, Kajol, their mum Tanuja and Kajol's son Yug Devgn make happy faces at the pujo.

Rani Mukerji looks gorgeous in a green and purple sari.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Kajol and Rani Mukerji with Yug.

Kajol posts a video of Yug serving bhog at the pujo and writes, 'So proud of my son serving at the pujo.. the tradition continues...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Say cheese!

What are Yug, Kajol and her cousin Sharbani Mukherjee praying for?

Tanishaa joins them in this video.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

PR consultant Parikshaat N Wadhwani joins in with Tanishaa's friend Shikha.

On the auspicious occasion of Saptami, Kajol wears a red sari while Tanishaa opts for a white organza sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

With Maa Durga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa serves kheer to Shikha.

Fresh from the success of Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji joins in.

Kajol clicks a pic with uncle Deb Mukherjee, Ayan's father, who is in charge of the family's North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Tanishaa with Amrit Mukherjee, Ayan's mum.

Kajol sits on her mother's lap.

Chaar deviyaan.

The family gets together for a pic.

Sumona Chakravarti, always present at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja.

Sumona serves the bhog.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth.

Sheryln Chopra with Sharbani.

Anurag Basu serves bhog.

Hrishitaa Bhatt makes a rare appearance.

Amit Kumar and stepmum Leena Chandavarkar, the yesteryear actress.

Composer and singer couple Parampara and Sachet.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The previous day, Kajol picked a yellow silk sari while Tanishaa wore many more colours.