Bipasha Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Randeep turns director... Rakul explores Scotland... Ishaan's hair dilemma...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Gorgeous mommy-to-be Bipasha Basu looks bright as sunshine in her yellow tie-dye outfit, flaunting her adorable baby bump.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday hangs out with her 'sweet and spiritual friend; Varun Dhawan as he enjoys his ice-cream!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda /Instagram

Randeep Hooda turns director with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, produced by Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Farah Khan/Instagram

Farah Khan wishes Photographer Avinash Gowariker with this throwback pic and writes, '25 years of friendship..n this is the 1st year iv remembered ur birthday on the actual day. happy birthday @avigowariker - this pic was taken in 1999 south africa on location of #hardiljopyarkarega where our term of endearment #BETE was birthed.'

Avinash replies, 'Oho!! What a schedule that was. Love you lots Beti. You're special to me... and you know that.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhika Apte/Instagram

Khichdi keeps Radhika Apte healthy while working.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ileana D'Cruz/Instagram

'My face when I don't have to set my alarm for the next day,' Ileana D’Cruz tells us.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Preet/Instagram

Rakul Preet teaches her new friend how to pout in Scotland.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ishaan Khatter/Instagram

Ishaan Khatter shares a helfie and asks, 'To grow... or not to grow.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha Dhupia pens down a message for son Guriq on his first birthday:

'Happy first birthday our sunshine boy... You taught your mama how to love to infinity and back twice over... my heart that's so full right now, belongs to you today and everyday... rushing back after this post to do what I do best, smother you with kisses and listen to your contagious laugh.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon enjoys a fun dinner date with birthday boy and hubby Anil Thadani.