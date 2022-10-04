Bipasha Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Randeep turns director... Rakul explores Scotland... Ishaan's hair dilemma...
Gorgeous mommy-to-be Bipasha Basu looks bright as sunshine in her yellow tie-dye outfit, flaunting her adorable baby bump.
Ananya Panday hangs out with her 'sweet and spiritual friend; Varun Dhawan as he enjoys his ice-cream!
Randeep Hooda turns director with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, produced by Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh.
Farah Khan wishes Photographer Avinash Gowariker with this throwback pic and writes, '25 years of friendship..n this is the 1st year iv remembered ur birthday on the actual day. happy birthday @avigowariker - this pic was taken in 1999 south africa on location of #hardiljopyarkarega where our term of endearment #BETE was birthed.'
Avinash replies, 'Oho!! What a schedule that was. Love you lots Beti. You're special to me... and you know that.'
Khichdi keeps Radhika Apte healthy while working.
'My face when I don't have to set my alarm for the next day,' Ileana D’Cruz tells us.
Rakul Preet teaches her new friend how to pout in Scotland.
Ishaan Khatter shares a helfie and asks, 'To grow... or not to grow.'
Neha Dhupia pens down a message for son Guriq on his first birthday:
'Happy first birthday our sunshine boy... You taught your mama how to love to infinity and back twice over... my heart that's so full right now, belongs to you today and everyday... rushing back after this post to do what I do best, smother you with kisses and listen to your contagious laugh.'
Raveena Tandon enjoys a fun dinner date with birthday boy and hubby Anil Thadani.