Shilpa Goes Pink for Baba's Iftar

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan weren't the only stars at politicians Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique's Iftar party on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Please click on the images for a look at the beautiful women at the Iftar.

IMAGE: Shilpa Shetty looks gorgeous, doesn';t she?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Who is Urvashi Rautela smiling at?

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Adah Sharma looks stunning.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kubbra Sait chose yellow for the event.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Waluscha De Sousa.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Krystle D'Souza.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Bhagyashree, looking as young as ever.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Zareen Khan.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sacred Game actress Elnaaz Norouzi.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Esha Gupta.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shehnaaz Gill makes a pretty picture in white.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Sayani Gupta.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar