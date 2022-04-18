Alia-Ranbir took 'chaar phere' only

'The presiding pandit, who is a regular at the Kapoors, explained in detail why it was going to be chaar phere.'

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt with mum Soni Razdan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Soni Razdan/ Instagram

After three days of festivities during Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, her brother Rahul Bhatt is exhausted.

"Dulhan ka eklauta bhai hoon (I am the bride's only brother). There were many rituals during the marriage that only the brother can perform," Rahul tells Subhash K Jha.

"I was proud to be there to do the needful. But for me, it was a chance to bond with my father. I also got to meet some very fine people like Shweta (Bachchan Nanda) and her husband Nikhil Nanda. Such wealthy, powerful, people, but no airs at all."

What pleased Rahul the most was to see his kid sister glowing with happiness.

"I know Ranbir will be a good husband to my sister. I got to meet him properly. Achcha banda hai, aur samajhdaar (Good chap, sensible). Alia is very much in love. She will make sure the marriage works."

IMAGE: Rahul Bhatt gives his father Mahesh Bhatt a foot massage during the wedding. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rahul Bhatt/Instagram

Interestingly, the couple went through only chaar phere instead of the traditional saat phere.

"Even I was taken aback when this happened," Rahul says. "But the presiding pandit, who is a regular at the Kapoors, explained in detail why it was going to be chaar phere. To this I say, whatever works."

Now, Rahul needs a break.

"I have eaten so much, and such delicious food -- the Kapoors have the best meals in the film industry -- that I need to hit the gym urgently."