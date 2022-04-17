News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Madhuri Turns On Her Game

Madhuri Turns On Her Game

By Rediff Movies
April 17, 2022 12:10 IST
Please click on the images for a look at the stars.

 

IMAGE: One can certainly learn a thing or two from Madhuri Dixit. And it's not only her snooker stance.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shraddha Kapoor has a question for you: 'A good book and my cozy nook. Apni favourite kitaab batao?'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Tara Sutaria gives us a sneak peek into her first photoshoot for Heropanti 2.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Tara Sutaria/Instagram

 

IMAGE: What's Diana Penty doing in Bhopal?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like Athiya Shetty's dress?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Namrata Shirodkar gives us 'simple summery vibes'.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Sobhita Dhulipala comes clean: 'It's not a phase mom this is who I am.'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Chahatt Khanna sends a postcard from the Maldives.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Chahatt Khanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Prateik Babbar shows us his morning routine with Chico.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Prateik Babbar/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Where is Regina Cassandra holidaying?
Photograph: Kind courtesy Regina Cassandra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shweta Tiwari meets Zeenat Aman and Zarina Wahab and exclaims, 'Ahem...Ahem...Wear your Glasses plss. Their Glow will blind you!'
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Tiwari/Instagram

 

 

 
