When Cyrus Wed Vaishali...

Far away from the sound and fury swirling around Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, another Bollywood wedding played out quietly.

VJ-actor (Potluck, streaming on SonyLIV) Cyrus Sahukar and longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara wed in Alibaug, the scenic coastal town across the bay from Mumbai, on Friday, April 15.

Please click on the images for a look at Vaishali and Cyrus's wedding.

IMAGE: Vaishali choose a red lehenga and traditional jewellery while Cyrus wore an off-white sherwani with a pink turban.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

IMAGE: Mini Mathur, one of Cyrus's dearest friends from their VJ days at MTV, notes, 'My buddy @cyrus_sahukar made the happiest groom I've ever seen. Not tough if your bride is the lovely @polvina_malhara !!

'It's also rare to have a wedding so full of love that everyone feels like the father of the bride or the mother of the groom. And given that all the best stand up hosts were in attendance.. laughter was hystericaly abundant in every corner of their big day!

'May you both always have plenty of reasons to feel this way forever.

'I love you two crazies. Mohabbat zindabad.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

IMAGE: Mini and Cyrus also starred as a couple in Mind The Malhotras, a sitcom streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

IMAGE: Mini and the bride.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

IMAGE: Sealed with a kiss!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

IMAGE: Guests at the wedding included patissier Nikita Sanyal, actor Shruti Seth, The Label Life Founder Preeta Sukhtankar, Mini and Maria Goretti, who like Cyrus and Mini was also an MTV VJ back in the late 1990s.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

IMAGE: Yes, it was like an MTV VJ reunion, with Cyrus Broacha joining in.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Cyrus Broacha/Instagram

IMAGE: Kabir Khan and Mini at the wedding.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

IMAGE: Vaishali and Cyrus courted each other for six years before taking the matrimonial plunge.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mini Mathur/Instagram

IMAGE: Radhika and Samir Kochhar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samir Kochhar/Instagram

IMAGE: Sharing a picture with the couple, Samir writes, 'Wishing the lovely couple the happiest life up ahead .. what a wedding it was!!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samir Kochhar/Instagram

IMAGE: After the wedding, Vaishali and Cyrus changed into Western formals.

Shruti captions this picture: 'Congratulations #Vairus the gorgeous newly weds @cyrus_sahukar & @polvina_malhara

Thank you for making us a part of your special day! What a mad, crazy day of celebrations with old friends and new. The air was filled with love and laughter.

Wishing you both immense love, joy, happiness and peace in your days ahead together. And may we all always have reason to keep celebrating ever lasting love together.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Seth/Instagram