Shah Rukh, Salman at Baba Siddique's Iftar Party

It's been two years since Congress politician Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan Siddique, a Maharashtra MLA, hosted threw their annual, star-studded, Iftar parties. The pandemic had played spoilsport, but no longer it seems for Baba and Son.

Held at north west Mumbai's Taj Land's End hotel on Sunday, April 17, 2022, the Iftar party saw Bollywood's biggest stars as well as many television faces.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan, whose home Mannat is at best a three minute walk from the hotel, put in an appearance and poses with Zeeshan Siddique and Baba Siddique.

IMAGE: Salman Khan is a regular at Baba Siddique's Iftar parties.

Back in 2013, after they fell out, SRK and Salman made up at Baba's Iftar.

They have been good friends ever since, even making an appearance in each other's movies (Tubelight, the forthcoming Pathan).

IMAGE: Zeeshan, mum Shehzeen Siddique, Salman, Baba Siddique and sister Arshia.

IMAGE: Bigg Boss 15 couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra.

IMAGE: Bigg Boss 14 couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni.

IMAGE: Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma.

IMAGE: Neha and Arjun Bijlani.

IMAGE: Chunky Pandey.

IMAGE: Sanjay Dutt.

IMAGE: Shefali Jariwala with husband Paras Tyagi.

IMAGE: Raj Kundra.

IMAGE: Sharad Kelkar.

IMAGE: Aamir Ali.

IMAGE: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Jay Bhanushali with wife Mahhi Vij and daughter Tara.

IMAGE: Krushna Abhishek twins with his sons, Rayaan and Krishaang. Also seen is his wife Kashmera Shah and sister Arti Singh.

IMAGE: Sana Khan and husband Anas Sayed.

IMAGE: Actors Zulfi Syed, Nawab Shah, Shawar Ali.

IMAGE: Designer Ashley Rebello, journalist and impresario Mushtaq Sheikh, fitness guru Deanne Panday, Salman's sister and her husband Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, fitness expert Yasmin Karachiwala and her husband Minhaz Karachiwala.

IMAGE: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal.

