Hello Mrs And Mr Chadha!

IMAGE: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arrive in New Delhi, September 25, 2023. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

After getting married fairy-tale style in Udaipur, Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha returned to the latter's home in New Delhi.

Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

Raghav wore a brown kurta pajama with a Nehru jacket while Parineeti opted for a yellow suit.

Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

Raghav was seen picking up his wife's dupatta as she made her way to their car.

Watch the grand welcome at the airport for Mrs and Mr Chadha!

'What could be greater happiness than this? A new joy has entered our lives," says Designer Pawan Sachdeva, Raghav's uncle.

"Both of them are such big personalities, they are stars of India -- one from politics and the other from films. So social media will obviously be crazy for them."

On Raghav's attire, he says, "I designed his outfit keeping his choices and entire theme in mind."

Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

Parineeti's brothers Shivang and Sahaj received the couple at the airport.

"This is such a joyous moment for our families. There is a lot of excitement," says Shivang.

"People love them. They are popular across the country, and their coming together is being liked by the public," Sahaj adds.

Shivang wrote a heartwarming note on his Instagram handle for the couple: 'Some things just feel right. Some people just feel right. Some emotions are just beautiful. Some moments are just beautiful. For the Chopras and the Chadhas... all of this WAS JUST BEAUTIFUL. Welcome to the family Jeej. @raghavchadha88 Welcome to the craziness which is the Chopra family. @parineetichopra You've made a stunning bride next to this handsome young vibey dude. Love you both to Pluto and back.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aam Aadmi Party/Instagram

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, tennis star Sania Mirza, AAP MP and retired cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray and Designer Manish Malhotra were among the guests at the wedding.