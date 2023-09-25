News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Meet Parineeti's Bride Squad

Meet Parineeti's Bride Squad

Source: ANI
Last updated on: September 25, 2023 11:29 IST
Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha made a good couple on their wedding day in Udaipur, Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Now, here's a look at the bride squad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra gets dressed up for the wedding. Manish reportedly designed the Parineeti's bridal outfit.

Raghav's outfit, meanwhile, was designed by his uncle Pawan Sachdeva.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sania Mirza/Instagram

Tennis star Sania Mirza arrives along with...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anam Mirza/Instagram

...Sister Anam.

 

Watch the bride squad arrive in Udaipur.

The wedding ceremony was held at The Leela Palace.

The baraatis arrived on a boat adorned with decorations that showcased glimpses of Mewar tradition.

Watch the baraatis arrive by boat...

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, both AAP leaders, were among the guests.

While Priyanka Chopra didn't attend, Pari's Mimi Didi posted a warm message on Instagram: 'I hope your happiness on your special day matches the joy in this picture, my dear cousin, Always sending you loads of love.'

