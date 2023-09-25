News
Rediff.com  » Movies » First Pictures: Parineeti Weds Raghav

First Pictures: Parineeti Weds Raghav

Source: ANI
September 25, 2023 10:56 IST
IMAGE: Actress Parineeti Chopra wed Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha in Udaipur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha are married!

The couple wed in Udaipur on September 24, and shared pictures from the big day.

Pari captions the pictures: 'From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.'

 

IMAGE: The varmala ceremony. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

The wedding ceremony was held at The Leela Palace, and attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians.

The baraatis arrived on a boat.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann were among the guests.

IMAGE: The pheras. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Tennis star Sania Mirza, AAP MPs Harbhajan Singh and Sanjay Singh, Shiv Sena MLA Aditya Thackeray and Designer Manish Malhotra were also among the guests.

 

IMAGE: Sealed with a kiss! Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's cousin, gave the wedding a miss but Dr Madhu Chopra, Priyanka's mother, attended the ceremony.

 

IMAGE: In B&W. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Before the wedding, Parineeti and Raghav hosted a retro sangeet ceremony.

Punjabi singer Navraj Hans performed and enthralled guests. Reportedly, guests received cassettes with customised messages for them.

 

IMAGE: 'Raghav' has Parineeti's back. Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Source: ANI
