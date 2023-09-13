Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra's Many Bridal Avatars

It's a role most actors prepare for in their career over the course of reel-life weddings, bridal fashion shows and photo shoots for glossies.

Parineeti Chopra is no different.

Following her engagement in May, the actress will reportedly wed Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha this month.

Will she be a Sabyasachi dulhan or opt for roka ceremony Designer Manish Malhotra to do her shaadi ka joda?

We'll have answers (and pictures) once festivities kick off amidst five star opulence in Udaipur and Chandigarh.

Until then, Sukanya Verma flips through her bridal avatars in movies and magazines.

Ishaqzaade

Parineeti's fiery Zoya elopes to marry a boy outside her community in Habib Faisal's tale of star-crossed lovers and picks the same dressy pink and blue sharara set she was seen dancing in earlier at a house function for her bridal trousseau.

Dawaat-E-Ishq

Parineeti shows up in an embellished white and gold number to portray a Muslim bride once again for yet another Habib Faisal feature that talks about the ugly practice of dowry through the medium of rom-coms.

Namaste England

The actress goes the traditional red route for her on-screen shaadi in Vipul Shah's Namaste England.

Jabariya Jodi

Jabariya Jodi's groom-kidnapping premise shows off Parineeti's angry young bride in a golden-mustard ensemble teamed with enamel polki jewellery.

Shuddh Desi Romance

Parineeti dazzles in bright pink and green gota patti lehenga to play the runaway bride in Maneesh Sharma's contemporary take on small-town romances.

Cover Dulhan

Parineeti's bridal covers for fashion glossies are the last word on contemporary chic. Here are some scorching glimpses.

Dulhania on the ramp

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

What's not striking about Parineeti's resplendent velvet zardozi lehenga teamed with ornate head jewellery?