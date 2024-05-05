PICS: Liverpool back on track with win over Spurs

A summary of Sunday's action in the Premier League.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah misses a chance to score during the Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, at Anfield, Liverpool, on Sunday. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Liverpool finally found some form in a 4-2 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in much-loved manager Juergen Klopp's penultimate game at Anfield.

Strikes from Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott pushed Klopp's men within five points of leaders Arsenal in the table with two games remaining, and four points behind holders Manchester City, who have a game in hand over both.

Liverpool talisman Salah headed home his 18th league goal of the season in the 16th minute before Robertson doubled their lead with a tap-in just before halftime. Gakpo headed in Elliott's cross in the 50th, then the midfielder bagged his own with a rocket from 20 yards out that curled into the top corner.

Richarlison and Son Heung-min pulled two back to make for a lively ending, but a comeback was not on the cards for Ange Postecoglou's Spurs who are fifth in the table.

Chelsea boost Euro chances with West Ham rout

IMAGE: Conor Gallagher celebrates scoring Chelsea's second goal against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

Chelsea boosted their chances of European football next season, trouncing West Ham 5-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, with Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson, with two, all getting on the scoresheet.

The result raised Chelsea to seventh in the table, overtaking Manchester United, who play on Monday, and putting them within striking range of qualification for the Europa League.

The 21-year-old Palmer latched on to a loose ball after a Madueke cross in the 15th minute and shot into the far corner across West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. It was his 21st league goal in his first season for the club.

Captain Gallagher also took advantage of a loose ball in the area following a tackle on Madueke and lashed his chance home on the half hour with West Ham's defence in disarray.

Madueke turned from provider to scorer, and back, either side of halftime.

Six minutes after Gallagher’s strike he steered home from close range after 39-year-old Brazil defender Thiago Silva nodded down a Mudryk corner straight to his feet.

Three minutes after the break he controlled a perfectly weighted upfield pass from Benoit Badiashile and squared it to Jackson to push home past the unprotected Areola.

IMAGE: Nicolas Jackson sends the ball into the West Ham net for Chelsea's fifth goal. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Jackson was awarded his second after a VAR check showed he had stayed just onside when latching on to a another long pass upfield in the 80th minute, this time from Equador’s Moises Caicedo, and finishing with aplomb.

It was the first time since January that Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea had won two league games in a row following a fine 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in another derby only three days ago.

West Ham had their chances in an energetic game but were let down by a fragile defence. The ever-busy Jarrod Bowen hit the woodwork three times and Emerson fired over the bar early in the second half with only Djordje Petrovic to beat.

Petrovic then tipped over a fine free kick from James Ward-Prowse in the 55th minute.

But David Moyes’s side are now without a win in six games in all competitions and were clearly out of sorts with rumours swirling about their coach’s imminent departure.

Brighton edge Villa to snap winless run

IMAGE: Aston Villa's Robin Olsen saves a penalty from Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro before Pedro scores off the rebound in the match at The American Express Community Stadium, in Brighton. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

Brighton & Hove Albion snapped a six-match winless run in the Premier League when they beat Aston Villa 1-0 at home after Joao Pedro scored an 87th-minute winner in a scrappy affair.

With time running out, Brighton's Simon Adingra won the decisive penalty that allowed Joao Pedro to score his 20th goal of the season in all competitions and give the home side a much-needed boost amid a drastic downturn in domestic form.

The result moved Brighton up to 11th place with 47 points while Villa are fourth with 67 points as they continue to wait to seal a spot in next season's Champions League with fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur still in the hunt.

Adingra had been Brighton's busiest player throughout the game, testing the keeper and creating plenty of chances, but Villa's stand-in custodian Robin Olsen made several saves to keep his side in the game.

Olsen's best save came when he denied Pascal Gross late in the first half after he was put through by Adingra while the German midfielder also had a goal chalked off by VAR in the 68th minute for a marginal offside.

But Adingra's persistence finally paid off and the Ivorian winger, who had constantly tormented Villa's Ezri Konsa, finally got the better of the full back when he was tripped as the referee pointed to the spot.

Although Olsen saved Joao Pedro's spot kick, he could do nothing when the Brazilian headed home the rebound to spark celebrations at the American Express Stadium