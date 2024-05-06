News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PBKS not out of play-off race yet: Harshal

PBKS not out of play-off race yet: Harshal

Source: ANI
May 06, 2024 00:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sam Curran celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Moeen Ali

IMAGE: Sam Curran celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Moeen Ali. Photograph: BCCI

After his side's 28-run defeat against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Sunday, Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Harshal Patel said they need to play good cricket in the upcoming matches.

 

Harshal picked up three wickets and gave 24 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 6.00. He removed Dhoni for a golden duck in the fifth ball of the 19th over.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Harshal said they are still in the race to qualify for the playoffs. He added it can happen only when they start playing "high-quality" cricket in IPL 2024.

"We just need to play good cricket. In terms of the playoff race, in 13 years of playing IPL, I have never seen a team out of the playoffs race or qualified before 13-14 games are done. We are still in the race and as a team, we know when we play high-quality cricket and everyone knows their job well, we know we can beat any team on any ground," Harshal said after the match.

The pacer praised Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh for helping PBKS recovering in the second inning after losing two quick wickets.

"I think with that opening spell, we were still in the game when Prabhsimran Singh and Shashank Singh were batting. Even though we lost two early wickets, we recovered with Prabhsimran and Shashank in the middle during the powerplay.

"I think we were quite settled at that point. If we had made better choices on which bowlers to target, we could have a different conclusion to the game," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
PICS: Narine fires KKR past LSG and to the top of IPL
PICS: Narine fires KKR past LSG and to the top of IPL
Gavaskar hails Siraj's 'never-say-die attitude'
Gavaskar hails Siraj's 'never-say-die attitude'
Did the 9-day break help Siraj swing the ball again?
Did the 9-day break help Siraj swing the ball again?
PICS: Narine fires KKR past LSG and to the top of IPL
PICS: Narine fires KKR past LSG and to the top of IPL
Campaigning ends for third phase, high stakes for BJP
Campaigning ends for third phase, high stakes for BJP
PICS: Liverpool back on track with win over Spurs
PICS: Liverpool back on track with win over Spurs
Kangana's gaffe, slams 'Tejasvi Surya' in poll speech
Kangana's gaffe, slams 'Tejasvi Surya' in poll speech

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

IPL PIX: Jadeja's all-round show powers CSK to win

IPL PIX: Jadeja's all-round show powers CSK to win

Jadeja lauds CSK's bowling after easy win over PBKS

Jadeja lauds CSK's bowling after easy win over PBKS

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances